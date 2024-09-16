Nepal's Parliamentary committee indicts former Home Minister Lamichhane in cooperative scam

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 16 : A special inquiry by a parliamentary committee formed to investigate the cooperative scam involving former Home Minister Rami Lamichhane has found him guilty of embezzlement of millions of rupees as a part of the cooperative scam.

The seven-member committee formed on May 28 on Monday also tabled the report, which was endorsed by the house session and concluded that millions of rupees injected into Gorkha Media came from cooperatives that were traded on the basis of forged documents.

Surya Thapa, the chairman of the investigation committee, while presenting the report in the parliamentary meeting today, stated that former staffs of the Gorkha media also enquired about during the 3-month period in preparation of the report.

"The investigation committee holding 14 meetings held an inquiry with 47 cooperative operators accused in embezzlement and misappropriation of savings, 3 staff and operators from Gorkha Media Network, as well as 5 officials from the cooperative monitoring body for the report. A total of 55 people have been enquired for the report," Surya Thapa, also the parliamentarian from CPN-UML, said.

Former Home Minister Lamichhane had worked in Gorkha Media, the parent company of now defunct Galaxy 4K Television, as managing director at the time when cooperative savings were invested, violating cooperative legislation. incumbent parliamentarian also had clarified that he was engaged in Gorkha Media taking sweat share.

Lamichhane later in the year 2022 entered politics, announcing formation of Rastriya Swatantra Party and entered the federal parliament as a parliamentarian, contesting the election the same year. The television, failing to pay salary to its staff, has shut down its formal operation since last year.

The parliamentary investigation report has pointed out that the shares were traded on the basis of forged documents recommending the government draw the attention of authorities. Further, it has instructed the government authorities to determine the payment process for the transfer of shares and pay applicable tax in case of a complete transfer of shares. Also, the committee has directed the government to further explain and strengthen the provisions regarding sweat shares.

The committee in it's report also has recommended the government take legal action against everyone involved in transfer of money to Gorkha Media from various cooperatives. Millions of rupees were inducted into Gorkha Media from various cooperatives: Suryadarshan from Pokhara, Supreme from Butwal, Swarnalaxmi from Kathmandu, Sahara Chitwan from Chitwan and Sanopaila from Birgunj.

The report has stated that embezzlement of amounts was completed with the active involvement of GB Rai, Kumar Ramtel, Rabi Lamichhane (then managing director), and Chhabi Lal Joshi. Rai and Lamichhane had operated a joint account in the bank and had issued cheques amounting to millions, which shows his involvement, the committee report includes.

"Every company has its own objective and spirit. Promoters and shareholders are the ones with main responsibilities in such institutions. Those in the role and responsibility as share-holders, promoters and managing directors cannot be allowed to not be responsible and accountable for the money received by the company," the report stressed.

During the investigation, the committee also held an inquiry session with former Home Minister and incumbent Chairperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Lamichhane for over 10 hours. Throughout the inquiry session, he claimed to be unaware about the transfers that were made to the Gorkha Media originated from cooperatives, that too savings of about 50, 000 people.

Further arguing over the case, Lamichhane also claimed the Rabi Lamichhane, who had borrowed money from Suryadarshan and Supreme Cooperatives, to be someone not in his knowledge. The committee had asked him a set of 50 questions about his alleged involvement in the scam.

Following the tabling and endorsement of the report, House Speaker Devraj Ghimire directed the government to implement the report of the parliamentary special inquiry committee formed to investigate misappropriation of savings of cooperatives. Speaker Ghimire then directed the Parliament Secretariat to send the report to the government for implementation.

The HoR had formed the committee headed by CPN-UML lawmaker Thapa on May 28 after Nepali Congress demanded the formation of a parliamentary investigation committee, saying Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane, who was then deputy prime minister and home minister, was involved in the misappropriation of cooperative savings. The HoR had initially given the committee three months and later extended its tenure by 15 days.

Dilendra Badu of Nepali Congress, Ishwari Neupane, Sabitra Bhusal of UML, Lekhnath Dahal of CPN (Maoist Centre), Shishir Khanal of RSP, and Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan of Rastriya Prajatantra Party are members of the parliamentary committee.

