Netanyahu accepts invitation to address US Congress

Jerusalem, June 2 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he accepted the invitation to address a joint meeting of the US Congress in Washington.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister said on Saturday that he plans to speak to both Houses of Congress and "present the truth" about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu was invited on Friday in a letter signed by the leaders of the US Senate and House of Representatives, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that Netanyahu's speech in Washington is expected to take place within the next eight weeks.

Meanwhile, the channel also reported that Israel and Egypt have agreed on reopening the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to transfer humanitarian aid to the Strip.

The television reported that Israel has told Egypt that it is ready to withdraw the military forces from the crossing and station them in a more distant location under "operational considerations".

--IANS

