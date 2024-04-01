Netanyahu awake, recovering from hernia operation

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is awake and recovering from a hernia operation, the Hadassah Medical Center-Ein Kerem announced on Monday morning.

In a video clip released by the hospital, Prof. Alon Pikarsky, the hospital's director of general surgery, said the operation was successful and that Netanyahu was talking to his family.

"His situation is perfect," Pikarsky said.

The Prime Minister's Office said the hernia was discovered during a routine checkup. The hospital added that a cardiologist was part of the surgical team. Netanyahu, 74, had a pacemaker inserted in his chest in July after doctors discovered an irregularity in his heartbeat.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin served as acting Prime Minister while Netanyahu was under full anesthesia.(ANI/TPS)

