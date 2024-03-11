Netanyahu calls for more prison space for captured terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, at the Kirya (Israel's version of the Pentagon) in Tel Aviv, held an inter-ministerial security discussion on the issue of the shortage of prison space for security prisoners (terrorists).

The Prime Minister directed the Finance, Defence and National Security ministries to "urgently" prepare thousands of spaces for new detainees and prisoners.

The directive was issued following a discussion during which the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the ISA (Israel Security Agency) presented their assessment that during 2024, thousands of terrorists will be arrested in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria. Since the outbreak of the war against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, approximately 4,000 terrorists have been arrested, creating an urgent need to prepare for the intake of many more detainees and prisoners.

At the discussion, the Israel Prison Service presented its plans for the intake, based on the preparation of new short- and intermediate-term systems. Prime Minister Netanyahu approved the plan and directed that it be put into operation immediately. (ANI/TPS)

