Netanyahu calls Trump as Israel's 'greatest friend', backs his 'resolute actions'

Tel Aviv, Oct 13 Calling Donald Trump the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday lauded the US President, saying he has "never seen anyone move the world so quickly, so decisively, so resolutely".

The Israeli PM stated that Trump's peace proposal ended the war against Hamas after achieving all the objectives and opened the door to a historic expansion of peace in the region and beyond.

Speaking at the Knesset ahead of the address by the US President, Netanyahu said, "You are committed to this peace, I am committed to this peace. Together, Mr. President, we will achieve this peace.

"You've already been etched in the history of humanity. We remember our friends, and we know your important and decisive role in bringing back the rest of our hostages," said the Israeli PM, appreciating Trump.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support, including recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, relocating the US Embassy to the capital, acknowledging Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and defending Israel at the United Nations.

Furthermore, the Israeli PM expressed gratitude to Trump for endorsing Israeli rights in the West Bank, facilitating the Abraham Accords, exiting from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran nuclear deal, and striking Iran in June.

"You brought America back again to the driver's seat. The last two years have been a time of war. The coming two years will hopefully be a time of peace. Peace inside Israel and peace outside Israel," Netanyahu added.

"I look forward to continuing marching with you on the path we paved together with the Abraham Accords," he said, expressing hope for new treaties, "with Arab countries in the region and Muslim countries beyond the region."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu opted not to attend a summit of international leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, convened to advance Washington's plans for Gaza and the region, after receiving an invitation from the US President.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by the US President to attend today’s conference in Egypt. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for the invitation but said he will be unable to attend due to time constraints ahead of the start of the holiday," Israeli PM's office posted on X.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his efforts to expand the circle of peace – peace through strength," the post added

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor