Netanyahu compares police defence of Israel on Oct 7 to Chanukah Maccabees

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday evening attended an event in the series "Lighting up Israel" to honor the men and women of the Israel Police, many of whom fell during the barbaric Hamas attack on October 7. And while the police are not expected to defend against a military attack, they did just that.

"The contribution of the men and women of the Israel Police in stopping the criminal invasion by those murderers was decisive," Netanyahu told those assembled. "You had an immense role in the blocking action [stopping the terrorist advance on Oct. 7], and today the entire people of Israel knows it. Today the entire nation is united, first of all, in the pain of our fallen citizens, police officers IDF soldiers and ISA personnel. The heart grieves."

He then compared the holiday of Chanukah, the celebration of when the Maccabees prevented the Greeks from destroying the Jewish people thousands of years ago, to the actions of Israel's police forces when Hamas attacked.

"... like you [the police], they did not give up and fought to the end against a brutal enemy that wanted to wipe the Jewish people off the face of the earth," said Netanyahu, "our heritage, our faith, our religion, our people; they came to wipe us off the face of the earth."

"The Maccabees then fought, they did not give in, and won," he added. "And the Maccabees of today are you: You are not giving up, you are continuing to victory. There is no compromise."

"We are united. We are a united force. With G-d's help, and yours, we will win." (ANI/TPS)

