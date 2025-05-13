Netanyahu credits Trump's diplomatic efforts for Edan Alexander's release after 584 days

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 : After 584 days of Hamas captivity, Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander has returned to Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing it as an "emotional moment."

Welcoming Alexander back, Netanyahu credited the success of the rescue to Israeli military pressure and diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump, calling it "a winning combination."

PM Netanyahu said, "This is a very emotional moment - Edan Alexander has returned home. We embrace him and we embrace his family. This was achieved, thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination."

He added, "I spoke with President Trump today. He said: 'I am committed to Israel; to continuing to work with you in close cooperation' - in order to achieve all of our war objectives: Releasing all of the hostages, and defeating Hamas. This goes together. They are combined with each other."

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani reaffirmed Israel's commitment to bringing the remaining 58 hostages back home and continuing operations against terrorist groups in Gaza.

Shoshani said, "Edan Alexander finally returned home today after 584 days in Hamas captivity. It is our duty to ensure that all of our remaining 58 hostages in Gaza return home. The IDF remains committed to dismantling Hamas and will continue operating against terrorist threats on all fronts."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has welcomed the release of the US-Israeli captive "after 584 agonizing days of captivity", according to a statement.

"Welcome back Edan. Edan Alexander, 21, from Tenfli, New Jersey, a fighter in the Golani Brigade, was kidnapped from his base and released after 584 days. At the age of 18, Edan chose to come to Israel and volunteer for the IDF as a lone soldier... Edan is returning home to his parents Yael and Adi, his brothers Lamika and Roy, his extended family, and his many friends in Israel and the US who will surround him with lots of love. We hug you Edan, we support you, and are happy that you are home. Your return must be the beginning of an agreement that will bring all 58 abductees home," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum wrote in a post on X.

Al Jazeera reported that Hamas says it agreed to release the 21-year-old "as part of the efforts being made by mediators to achieve a ceasefire" in Gaza. Netanyahu said he will send mediators to Qatar on Tuesday to discuss the release of other captives.

