Netanyahu denies media manipulation as testimony resumes

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in his corruption trial continued at Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday, as he denied allegations that he manipulated coverage on a popular Israeli news website.

Before the testimony began, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman confirmed she agreed to cancel Tuesday's scheduled hearing to enable Netanyahu to visit the buffer zone between Israel and Syria for a security assessment.

The Prime Minister faces charges of fraud, accepting bribes, and breach of trust stemming from three separate police investigations. Netanyahu denies all charges of wrongdoing and has insisted in the past that the trial would not interfere with his public responsibilities.

Questions focused on the "Bezeq Affair." Netanyahu as Communications Minister is accused of giving regulatory benefits to the Bezeq telecom giant. In return, Bezeq's majority shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, gave Netanyahu favourable coverage on the Walla News site, which he owns.

Netanyahu denied that he and his wife, Sara, had knowledge or influence over 315 items published on Walla cited by prosecutors, saying he did not own a laptop or mobile phone.

"Today, I have a mobile phone, and I'm on my wife's distribution list. But I suddenly realized that my wife had her own distribution list back then, and Ze'ev Rubinstein was likely included. However, there is one person who certainly wasn't on that listme," Netanyahu said. Rubinstein is a mutual friend of Netanyahu and Elovitch accused of acting as a middleman between the two.

Regarding Sara Netanyahu, the Prime Minister said, "I wish I could be a better listener for my wife. Unfortunately, in the life we lead and with the position I hold, I don't have that option. We meet late at night, and we only have a few minutes together. We talk about our children and family, but we don't have time to discuss the events of the day."

The Prime Minister's lawyers said they did not plan to call on Mrs. Netanyahu to testify.

Rejecting claims that he influenced Walla's coverage, Netanyahu said, "Walla is more hostile and venomous than Haaretz."

He also denied directly coordinating specific stories with Elovitch, calling the claims "exaggerated."

Netanyahu also distanced himself from Rubinstein, testifying that Rubinstein's contacts with Elovitch were not coordinated with him and suggested Rubinstein was trying to please Sara Netanyahu.

Over the coming days, Netanyahu will be questioned on two other investigations.

In the case of the "Gifts Affair," Netanyahu and his wife Sara are accused of accepting USD 200,000 in gifts from Hollywood Arnon Milchan in exchange for helping the billionaire obtain a visa to work in the US and changing certain tax provisions to benefit Milchan. This case is generally regarded as the most serious one against Netanyahu.

In the second investigation, known as the "Yediot Affair," Netanyahu allegedly helped Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes by advancing regulations on the distribution of newspapers to Mozes's advantage. In exchange, Mozes is accused of providing Netanyahu who was Communications Minister at the time with favourable coverage.

The corruption trial has been taking place at the Jerusalem District Court, but for security reasons, Netanyahu was permitted to testify in an underground bunker at the Tel Aviv District Court. He has rarely attended hearings in person since the trial began in 2020.

The trial dragged out because of the unprecedented nature of the proceedings, the lengthy list of witnesses, war and the COVID pandemic. High-profile officials who have so far testified include former prime minister Yair Lapid, former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, current Justice Minister Yariv Levin, former Mossad director Tamir Pardo, and former Israeli ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan.

Legal experts estimate that the trial could potentially continue for another year, possibly two.

No serving Israeli Prime Minister has ever been indicted on criminal charges. Ehud Olmert stepped down in 2008 ahead of his own indictment for corruption. Olmert was eventually convicted and served two-thirds of a 27-month prison sentence. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor