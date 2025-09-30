Netanyahu expresses deep regret over Doha attack in three-way call hosted by Trump with Al Thani

Washington, DC [US], September 30 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) expressed regret for a missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar, in a three-way call with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.

US President Donald Trump on Monday local time held a trilateral phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, White House said in a release.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his "deep regret" that Israel's missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar "unintentionally killed" a Qatari serviceman, the release said.

The President expressed his desire to put Israeli-Qatar relations on a "positive track after years of mutual grievances and miscommunications.

"The leaders accepted the president's proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance coordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats". They underscored their shared commitment to "working together constructively" and "clearing away misperceptions", while building on the longstanding ties both have with the United States, the press release read.

He further expressed regret that, in targeting Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, "Israel violated Qatari sovereignty" and affirmed that "Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future"

Prime Minister Al Thani welcomed these assurances, emphasising Qatar's readiness to continue contributing meaningfully to regional security and stability. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed commitment to the same. The leaders discussed a proposal for ending the war in Gaza, prospects for a more secure Middle East, and the need for "greater understanding" between their countries.

President Trump praised both leaders for their willingness to take steps toward greater cooperation in the interest of peace and security for all.

Earlier, White House on Monday (local time) released a peace plan to end the two-year-old Gaza conflict following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The peace plan included that Gaza will be a deradicalised, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The peace plan stated that If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for a hostage release. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.

The peace plans further stated that within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, all hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned.

Once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7th 2023, including all women and children detained in that context. For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor