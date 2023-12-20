Netanyahu meets families of hostages amid rumours of their imminent release

Tel Aviv, Dec 20 Amid rumours of a possible hostage swap deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met families of the captives in Tel Aviv, during which he said that "rescuing them is the highest mission".

The meeting was held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the city's HaKriya area at the behest of Gal Hirsh, the coordinator of hostages and missing persons.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu & his wife Sara met this evening with representatives of the families of the hostages and listened attentively to their difficulty and pain. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to bring about the release of all of the hostages back home."

In an assurance to the families, the Prime Minister reitereated: "We are committed, and I am personally committed, to the release of all of the hostages. Rescuing them is the highest mission."

"Just now I twice sent the Director of the Mossad to Europe to advance a process for the release of our hostages. I will spare no effort on the matter and the demand is to bring them all," the statement quoted Netanyahu as saying.

In response to a question from one of those present if the hostages will be successfully brought back home, the Prime Minister said: "Will I succeed? I can guarantee you one thing – we are not stopping."

Also addressing the families, First Lady Sara Netanyahu said: "Several weeks ago, I sent letters to the leaders' wives, mother-to-mother. I noted that kidnapping is a crime against humanity and I asked them to help us.

"I embrace you along with the entire people of Israel and I am certain that we will continue to do everything to bring your loved ones back home safely."

There were however, protestd from some of the hostage families as the Prime Minister only met a selected number of people.

Sources in Israel PMO told IANS that Netanyahu kept away certain families who had been critical of his government beyond a point amid the ongoing war.

At a previous meeting with the families of hostages, some of them shouted and screamed at the Prime Minister and had demanded his resignation

This prompted the PMO to choose a limited number of participant families, the sources added.

--IANS

