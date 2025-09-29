Netanyahu meets with US influencers in New York

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the Israeli Consulate in New York after his speech at the UN General Assembly with US influencers and supporters of Israel, and spoke with them about the challenges in the new era, the outreach efforts, and the effects of social media on the discourse for and against Israel.

"The only value in life is their purpose, and if it depends on the survival and prosperity of the Jewish people and on repelling the wave of hatred and slander, you must fight!," he told them. (ANI/TPS)

