Netanyahu says elimination of Hezbollah leader 'smashed Iranian axis'
By ANI | Updated: April 28, 2025 04:32 IST2025-04-28T04:26:21+5:302025-04-28T04:32:17+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the elimination of Hezbollah leader ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 28 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last September "smashed the Iranian Axis" [of Evil]. The comment came when Netanyahu addressed the 2025 JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) International Policy Summit in Jerusalem Sunday night.
"[It was my conclusion that] Nasrallah manipulated Iran much more than they manipulated him," he said. "He was the axis of the axis, and if we removed him, the axis would break." (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app