Netanyahu says Israel "very close" to achieving goals in Iran, vows to avoid "war of attrition"

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is "very close" to achieving its goals in Iran, having inflicted significant damage to its ballistic missile program and its nuclear facilities, The Times of Israel reported.

Addressing reporters in a pre-recorded press conference on Sunday following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, Netanyahu pledged not to let Israel get dragged into a "war of attrition" with Tehran but emphasised that it does not imply he would end the campaign until all the objectives are achieved.

"We won't pursue our actions beyond what is needed to achieve [the goals], but we also won't finish too soon," vowing to avoid entering a war of attrition. Speaking to reporters, he said, "When the objectives are achieved, then the operation is complete and the fighting will stop."

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1936877823714578648

Netanyahu stated, "I have no doubt that this is a regime that wants to wipe us out, and that's why we embarked on this operation to eliminate the two concrete threats to our existence: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat. We are moving step by step towards achieving these goals. We are very, very close to completing them."

He said that "very serious damage" has been inflicted on Iran's nuclear site in Furdow. However, he did not mention the details regarding the extent of the damage. Regarding Iran's nuclear program, he said, "We are sending them back, we are removing the threat."

The Pentagon on Sunday announced that the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer and conducted "precision strikes" at three of Iran's key nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Asked about the whereabouts of Iran's 400 kilograms of 60-per-cent enriched uranium, he claimed that Israel has "interesting intel" related to the issue. However, he refused to elaborate on the details.

Netanyahu said, "We've been following that very closely. I can tell you that it's an important component of a nuclear program." He said, "It's not the sole component. It's not a sufficient component. But it is an important component and we have interesting intel on that, which you will excuse me if I don't share with you."

About the timing of Israel's campaign against nuclear facilities in Iran, Netanyahu said Israel "had to act" as Tehran was making efforts toward nuclear weaponisation after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's killing in September 2024.

Israel's PM mentioned Iran's plans to build 300 ballistic missiles per month as a deciding factor to initiate the campaign at this time. According to him, over half of the ballistic missile launchers in Iran had been taken out in the past 10 days.

Netanyahu said he had shared his concerns with US President Donald Trump and told him of the need to act. He said, "I told him of our need to act, and he understood it very well. And I knew that when push comes to shove, he would do the right thing," The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli PM said, "He would do the right thing for America. He would do the right thing for the free world. He would do the right thing for civilisation."

Netanyahu insisted that the attacks in Iran would help Israel in achieving its goals in the Gaza Strip. He said, "Without the Iranian scaffolding, it all collapses." According to him, the war in Israel "could end tomorrow."

He stated, "It could end today if Hamas surrenders, lays down all its arms, releases all the hostages. It's over in a moment." He said, "We think we can give Gaza a different future," The Times of Israel reported.

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas launched an attack on Israel in 2023, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. In response to the Hamas attack, Israel vowed to destroy the group.

Hamas is still holding 50 hostages, including 49 of the 251 abducted on October 7, and the body of a soldier killed in 2014. They include the bodies of at least 28 confirmed dead by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). 20 are believed to be alive, while concerns have been raised regarding the well-being of two others.

