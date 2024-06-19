Netanyahu scolds his coalition members

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday issued a statement made to his coalition partners, telling them to "get a hold of themselves." The statement came after coalition partners complained about laws that were arranged to be passed in the coalition agreement were shelved.

"We are fighting on several fronts and face great challenges and difficult decisions," said Netanyahu. "Therefore, I demand that all coalition partners get a hold of themselves and rise to the importance of the hour."

"This is not the time for petty politics or for legislation that endangers the coalition, which is fighting for victory over our enemies," he added. "We must all focus solely on the tasks at hand: Defeating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and returning our residents securely to their homes, both in the north and the south."

Netanyahu went on to demand that all of his 64 coalition members (out of 120) in the Knesset "put aside every other consideration. Put aside all extraneous interests. Line up, as one, together, behind our fighters." (ANI/TPS)

