Netanyahu speaks with Trump about Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with US President Donald Trump.

The two discussed Israel's plans to take over the remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza in order to end the war, according to the Israeli government's plan, by releasing the hostages and defeating Hamas.

The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his "steadfast support for Israel since the beginning of the war." (ANI/TPS)

