Netanyahu tells American Jewish delegation its fight is for civilization itself

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at his office in Jerusalem met with an AIPAC (America Israel Public Affairs Committee) leadership delegation led by its President Michael Tuchin.

Netanyahu told the delegation that he defines victory in Gaza as the destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization's military and governing capabilities, the return of the Israeli Hamas hostages in Gaza and preventing Gaza from becoming a threat to Israel at any time in the future.

As for the north of Israel, he said Israel wants "to return our people to a condition of security" there, which requires that "Hezbollah move back," meaning the terrorist group is forced to give up its bases of operation in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel.

Netanyahu said that Israel will "not give up on" these goals.

"If we achieve these goals, then we will also deliver a stinging blow to the Iran terror axis," he said, adding that "this is not just Israel's battle. It is a battle for our future, but it's also the battle for the victory of the Israel-America-moderate Arab axis against the Iran axis."

Netanyahu also reiterated his claim that the war against Hamas is a war of civilization against barbarism.

The Prime Minister also had a few words about the recent criticisms of himself and his government made in Washington, denying claims that he has lost the support of the Israeli public.

"You can go into any cab, go into a mall, walk down the street and talk to people. The great majority will tell you that they support what I just said, the goals that the government has set," he said. "There is unity among the people to achieve victory along the lines that I described." (ANI/TPS)

