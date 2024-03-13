Netanyahu tells Dutch PM entering Rafah 'essential'

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During the meeting, their fourth since the outbreak of the war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that entering Rafah (located in southern Gaza) was essential for realizing the goals of the war and that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state would be considered an achievement for Hamas.

The sides also discussed the humanitarian aid issue; Prime Minister Netanyahu called on his Dutch counterpart to join the maritime corridor initiative.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also emphasized that Israel is determined to replace UNRWA (UN Relief Workers Agency for Palestinians) in the Gaza Strip without hindering the aid and thanked Dutch Prime Minister Rutte for freezing the financing for the agency.(ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor