Netanyahu tells US Congressional delegation Iran is like 50 North Koreas

Jerusalem [Israel], May 7 (/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Michael Turner (Republican Ohio).

In response to a question about Iran, Netanyahu said: "Iran is 50 North Koreas. It is not merely a neighbourhood bully like, the dynasty that rules North Korea. This is an ideological force that views us, Israel, as the small Satan, and views you as the Great Satan. To have Iran being able to threaten every city in the United States with nuclear blackmail is a changing of history."

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the Congress people for their broad support of Israel from both sides of the aisle. (/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor