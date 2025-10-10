Netanyahu thanks Trump, Kushner after hostage release agreement in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) said Israel is "about to achieve the central aim" of the war in Gaza, after the US president Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas after two years of conflict.

Netanyahu said the breakthrough came after both sides agreed to release hostages and prisoners under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan.

In a short address, Netanyahu said, "We are at a momentous development. In the last two years, we've fought to achieve our war aims. And a central one of these war aims is to return the hostages, all of the hostages, the living and the dead. And we're about to achieve that."

Netanyahu thanked Trump for mediating the peace process, which ended a war that killed thousands on both sides. Trump hosted Netanyahu at the White House last month, where he unveiled a 21-point Gaza peace plan and later sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Egypt to facilitate talks between Israel and Hamas.

"We couldn't have achieved it without the extraordinary help of President Trump and his team Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. They worked tirelessly with Ron and our team," Netanyahu said.

He also praised the Israeli army for applying "combined military and diplomatic pressure" on Hamas, which he said helped bring the sides to an agreement.

Netanyahu added, "Steve, Jared, it's been long hours. You worked around the clock, and not only worked, but put in your brains and your hearts. We know it's for the benefit of Israel and the US, and for decent people everywhere."

He concluded by acknowledging the families of hostages, saying, "This is for the benefit of the families who will finally be reunited with their loved ones. I want to thank you on their behalf, as well as on behalf of the people of Israel."

Furthermore, Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Fares Saeb also hailed the agreement, calling it a "profoundly significant moment" for both nations.

"This is a profoundly significant moment. The approval of the first phase of President Trump's plan will release our hostages and end the war. This war was initiated by Hamas exactly two years ago with the killing of 1,200 of our civilians and the kidnapping of 251. Israel has agreed to the 21-point plan," Saeb said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor