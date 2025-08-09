Netanyahu to Merz: Germany rewards Hamas terrorism

Tel Aviv [Israel] August 9 (ANI/TPS): "Instead of supporting Israel's just war against Hamas, which carried out the most horrific attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Germany is rewarding Hamas terrorism by embargoing arms to Israel". This, according to an announcement by the Prime Minister's Office, is what Benjamin Netanyahu told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a telephoni call this evening.

The Prime Minister told the Chancellor that he was disappointed by his decision to impose an arms embargo on Israel. Netanyahu also clarified that Israel's goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there. (ANI/TPS)

