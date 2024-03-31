Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery; Israel's Deputy PM Levin to fill in

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 31 : Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo hernia surgery on Sunday after the meeting of the war cabinet, his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu, 74, was diagnosed with a hernia during a routine checkup on Saturday, and the operation is scheduled for tonight.

The Israeli PM will be under full anesthesia during the procedure, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is also the deputy prime minister, will temporarily assume Netanyahu's duties, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu's temporary incapacitation comes at a critical time, with Israel and Hamas engaged in conflict following the October 7 assault.

This marks Netanyahu's second surgery since returning to office in late 2022.

Previously, he underwent a medical emergency and received a pacemaker to address a transient heart block, according to CNN.

Netanyahu had previously undergone hernia surgery in 2013.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor