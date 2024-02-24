Netanyahu tours Golan farm

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 24 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter on Thursday visited the Beresheet (In the Beginning) fruit company at Merom Golan, a kibbutz in the Western Golan Heights.

The Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister first observed the control and sorting technology at the factory, together with CEO Asaf Karet. They then held a meeting with representatives of Golan Heights and Upper Galilee farmers, which focused on solutions and assistance for farmers on the confrontation line.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Agriculture Minister Dichter also visited an apple orchard where they were briefed on the cultivation methods for fruit walls, which is a revolution in the cultivation of deciduous fruit.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office and his Military Secretary. (ANI/TPS)

