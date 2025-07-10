Netanyahu, Trump aligned on hostage deal strategy; 60-day Gaza truce framework in talks

Washington DC [US], July 10 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he and US President Donald Trump are fully aligned on efforts to secure a Gaza hostage deal, emphasising they both seek an agreement but "not at any price," The Times of Israel reported.

"President Trump and I have a common goal. I want to achieve the release of our hostages. We want to end Hamas rule in Gaza. We want to make sure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel anymore," Netanyahu told reporters at the US Capitol before meeting Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Netanyahu dismissed suggestions of friction between the two allies, saying, "President Trump wants a deal, but not at any price. I want a deal, but not at any price. Israel has security requirements and other requirements, and we're working together to try to achieve it," according to The Times of Israel.

While Netanyahu projected unity, a senior Arab official told the outlet that the US has asked Israel to show more flexibility, especially regarding the temporary withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza as part of a potential truce.

Trump, meanwhile, reiterated optimism about the hostage deal timeline, stating, "I think we have a chance this week or next week not definitely. There's nothing definite about war and Gaza," The Times of Israel reported. He had previously said a deal was likely within a week a statement he has repeated weekly for nearly a month.

A senior Israeli official told non-Israeli reporters that while a deal may be finalized within one or two weeks, "we'll proceed" with military operations if Hamas refuses to disarm during the proposed 60-day ceasefire. The official spoke on condition of anonymity during Netanyahu's visit to Washington, The Times of Israel noted.

Hamas released a statement saying it had shown "flexibility" and agreed to release 10 hostages, but said other issues remain unresolved including IDF withdrawal, humanitarian aid access, and guarantees of a permanent ceasefire. "Hamas continues to act seriously and in a positive spirit with the mediators in order to overcome the obstacles," the group claimed.

The framework under discussion in Doha, led by US special Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, includes the release of 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 deceased ones in exchange for a 60-day truce. Witkoff said Tuesday he was hopeful a deal could be reached soon, claiming that three of four main sticking points had been resolved in proximity talks, The Times of Israel reported.

However, the publication said US officials remain more optimistic than Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with significant gaps still unresolved. One core dispute is whether Israel would be allowed to resume military operations once the 60-day truce ends. US officials reportedly told mediators they won't allow Jerusalem to restart fighting, even if that condition isn't spelled out in the agreement text, The Times of Israel reported, citing Arab diplomats and sources familiar with the talks.

Hostage families in Washington met senior US officials at the White House and also met with Netanyahu. "We heard for an additional time about the Trump administration's commitment to returning all the hostages. They won't stop until all 50 hostages return home. These moments are critical, and we trust the Trump administration to bring everyone [home], with a complete agreement," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in a statement, The Times of Israel reported.

The families reportedly oppose the current deal framework, which does not guarantee the release of all captives upfront but instead ties further releases to negotiations on a permanent ceasefire. Trump officials have assured them that the deal will ultimately lead to the return of all hostages, The Times of Israel added.

Netanyahu also addressed growing criticism over Israel's stance on Gaza's future, denying any intention of forced displacement. "We're not pushing out anyone, and I don't think that's President Trump's suggestion," he said, when asked at the Capitol.

However, Israeli officials including Defense Minister Israel Katz have recently discussed the creation of a "humanitarian city" in southern Gaza to concentrate the Strip's population, sparking international concern. Netanyahu has reportedly told Likud lawmakers that destruction of buildings in Gaza is aimed at encouraging Palestinians to leave.

"It's called the freedom of choice, and nothing more than that. No coercion, no forcible dislocation. If people want to leave Gaza, they should have the right to do so and not be held at the point of a gun by Hamas," Netanyahu said.

