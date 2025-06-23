Netanyahu visits western wall, prays for wellbeing of Israeli soldiers

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Sunday evening, 22 June 2025, went to the Western Wall - the Kotel - in Jerusalem, where they recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers and the security forces, and for the wellbeing of the hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu also recited a special prayer for the wellbeing of US President Donald Trump, who his office said has "stood alongside the State of Israel in its forceful operations in Iran and provided important assistance in defending Israel's cities."

Prime Minister Netanyahu placed a note in the wall, in accordance with a longstanding Jewish tradition, on which he wrote: "A people has risen up as a lion - Am Yisrael chai!" (Long Live the Nation of Israel.) (ANI/TPS)

