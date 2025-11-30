Netanyahu's pardon request sparks fierce political reactions

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's political landscape erupted on Sunday following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's unprecedented request for a pardon from President Isaac Herzog.

In a signed one-page letter, Netanyahu did not admit wrongdoing or apologise for any alleged offences but instead emphasised his "broad public and ethical responsibility" for the political tensions surrounding his ongoing corruption trial.

The 111-page application one letter signed by Netanyahu and a second, more detailed letter signed by his attorney, Amit Hadad asked Herzog to end the corruption trial of Netanyahu, saying it hampers his ability to lead the country and is in the public interest.

"In recent years, tensions and disputes have increased between different segments of the nation and between the various branches of the state," Netanyahu wrote. "I am aware that the proceedings being conducted in my case have become a focal point for confrontations. I bear broad public and ethical responsibility, with an understanding of the consequences of all these events."

The prime minister, who is facing charges including fraud, breach of trust, and bribery, argued that despite his personal desire to continue the trial and prove his innocence, the public interest necessitates a different course. "Closing down the trial will lower the flames of political disagreement," he said, adding that Israel's current security challenges and diplomatic opportunities demand unity.

Netanyahu's request immediately sparked a torrent of political reactions, sharply dividing Israeli leaders along ideological lines.

Senior members of Netanyahu's government voiced strong support for the pardon. Defence Minister Israel Katz called the request essential to national security, asserting that "Israel is facing a more complex security reality today than ever before."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "Netanyahu has been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system that fabricated political cases against him," and insisted his right-wing Religious Zionism party will continue pushing for a controversial judicial overhaul regardless of the pardon.

Opposition figures, however, painted a starkly different picture. In a public appeal to Herzog, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said granting a pardon without an admission of guilt or a complete withdrawal from political life would undermine the rule of law.

"The president cannot pardon Netanyahu without accountability," Lapid insisted.

Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, called the request a blatant avoidance of responsibility, insisting that "only the guilty seek a pardon" and urging Netanyahu to resign from public life. Avigdor Liberman, leader of Yisrael Beytenu, criticised Netanyahu for diverting attention from pressing national concerns, including the economy, military operations, and the ongoing Haredi draft controversy.

The Movement for Quality Government also weighed in, warning that granting a pardon mid-trial would constitute "a deadly blow to the rule of law and to the principle of equality before the law, the very soul of Israeli democracy." The group described the request as a potential signal that some citizens could be placed above the law.

The move comes on the heels of US President Donald Trump's unprecedented letter urging Herzog to grant clemency to Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption. Herzog responded to Trump that no pardon could be considered unless Netanyahu first formally admits guilt and requests clemency. Netanyahu has previously ruled out requesting clemency if it means admitting guilt. His application did not contain an admission of guilt.

Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, accepting bribes, and breach of trust stemming from three separate police investigations. He denies all wrongdoing.

In the case known as the "Bezeq Affair," Netanyahu, while serving as communications minister, is accused of granting regulatory benefits to the Bezeq telecom giant. In return, Bezeq's majority shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, allegedly provided Netanyahu with favourable coverage on the Walla news site, which he owned.

In the second investigation, known as the "Yediot Affair," Netanyahu allegedly helped *Yediot Aharonot* publisher Arnon Mozes by advancing regulations on newspaper distribution to Mozes's advantage. In exchange, Mozes is accused of offering Netanyahu favourable coverage.

In a separate investigation known as the "Gifts Affair," Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting USD 200,000 in gifts from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in exchange for assistance with a U.S. visa and changes to tax provisions benefiting Milchan. This case is widely regarded as the most serious one against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu denies all wrongdoing and has insisted in the past that the trial would not interfere with his public responsibilities.

No serving Israeli prime minister has ever been indicted on criminal charges. Ehud Olmert stepped down in 2008 ahead of his own indictment for corruption. Olmert was eventually convicted and served two-thirds of a 27-month prison sentence. (ANI/TPS)

