Netherlands: 2 killed in twin shooting incidents in Rotterdam

Amsterdam, Sep 28 At least two persons have been killed in twin shooting incidents in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the media reported on Thursday, citing authorities.

A gunman first opened fire at a house and then at a university medical centre, the BBC reported.

Two individuals -- a 39-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old teacher, were killed in the two locations.

A police officer told the media that the 14-year-old daughter of the woman was also shot and is seriously injured, the BBC reported.

According to reports, a 32-year-old man has been arrested, following which he was taken into custody.

Armed forces gathered around the Erasmus University Medical Centre, while medical staff and patients left the buildings.

In some visuals, the staff at the university were seen fleeing the medical facility as the police personnel conducted a raid.

An official said the accused's motive behind the shooting is yet to be known, the BBC reported.

The police said that the suspect was a student at the Erasmus University Medical Centre, where the shooting took place.

