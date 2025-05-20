Netherlands FM sees "great opportunities to take bilateral cooperation to next level" with India

The Hague [Netherlands], May 20 : The Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who welcomed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to The Hague on Tuesday, said the two discussed the Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath.

In a post on X, he said, "After meeting in India last month, I was delighted to welcome EAM S Jaishankar to The Hague. We discussed the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and the current halt of hostilities with Pakistan as a step towards de-escalation."

Velkamp added that the Netherlands saw great opportunities to take the bilateral cooperation to the next level with India.

"In this rapidly changing world, I see great opportunities to take our bilateral cooperation to the next level. We look forward to the establishment of our long-term strategic partnership, which includes key areas such as security and critical emerging technologies," he added.

Jaishankar, during his meeting with Veldkamp on Monday (local time), appreciated the country's strong condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its support for a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the Netherlands' hospitality, noting his discussion with his counterpart on deepened bilateral ties between the two nations and pressing global issues.

"Thank FM Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands for hosting me today in The Hague. Appreciate Netherlands' strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. And support for zero tolerance against terrorism. Had wide-ranging discussions on deepening our bilateral partnership and engagement with the EU. Exchanged views on the global situation in an era of multi-polarity," the EAM stated on X.

The External Affairs Minister also engaged with the Indian community in the Netherlands, noting the value of the community's contribution to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands.

"Interacted with representatives of the Indian community this evening. Value the contribution of the community to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands," the EAM stated.

Jaishankar arrived in the Netherlands early Monday (IST) to hold discussions with the country's leadership.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

