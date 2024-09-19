Netherlands seeks opt-out from EU asylum rules

The Hague, Sep 19 The Netherlands has formally requested an opt-out from the European Union (EU)'s asylum rules, Dutch Minister of Asylum and Migration Marjolein Faber has said.

"I just informed the EU Commission that I want a migration opt-out within Europe for the Netherlands. We need to be in charge of our own asylum policy again!" Faber said in a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the European Commission, Faber outlined the government's intention to regain control over national asylum policies, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This government aims to drastically reduce the volume of migration to the Netherlands, in order to continue to fulfil our constitutional duties -- providing for public housing, healthcare and education," she wrote.

The letter also said that the Dutch government will officially request this opt-out once the EU treaty is amended. However, Faber stressed that until such a provision is in place, the Netherlands will prioritize the swift implementation of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum, seeing it as "essential for increasing European control over migration and limiting the influx of migrants to the Netherlands."

The European Commission has confirmed the receipt of Faber's letter but downplayed the likelihood of an opt-out in the near future.

A spokesperson for the commission has emphasized that current EU asylum rules remain binding for the Netherlands and reiterated that any changes would require treaty amendments, a process that would need unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states.

"We do not expect the EU treaty to be changed soon," the spokesperson added.

The Dutch government's push for an asylum policy reform is part of its broader political agenda, which was presented last week. Under the plan, the government will legally activate an emergency law as soon as possible by declaring an asylum crisis.

This law, if passed, would enable the government to take immediate action to limit the influx of asylum seekers without waiting for the approval of the House of Representatives or the Senate, though the legislative bodies would review the law afterwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor