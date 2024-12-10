Netherlands starts extra border controls for six months

The Hague, Dec 10 The Netherlands tightened border controls on Monday as part of the government's efforts to address irregular migration and human trafficking.

"This measure aims to curb the flow of illegal immigrants into the Netherlands," Minister of Asylum and Migration Marjolein Faber told Dutch RTL News. "It is not merely symbolic. It will undoubtedly have an impact. Moreover, it may act as a deterrent."

Faber had announced in November that the enhanced border checks started on December 9 will remain in place for six months, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, the controls will be implemented in a way that minimises disruption to economic and commuter traffic in border regions.

At airports, the checks will only target specific flights identified as posing a risk of irregular migration or cross-border crime, the statement added.

The Dutch move comes after Germany reinstated passport checks at all land borders in September to combat irregular migration, terrorism threats and cross-border organised crime.

The Netherlands shares land borders with Germany to the east and Belgium to the south.

