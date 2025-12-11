Netherlands to boost tech ties with India: PM Rutte to lead delegation to AI Impact Summit

New Delhi [India], December 11 : The Netherlands is gearing up to participate in India's AI Impact Summit, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte leading the Dutch delegation.

Speaking toon Thursday, Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, said the delegation will include top CEOs, including Philips, and representatives from technical universities, underscoring the country's commitment to strengthening ties with India in the field of technology.

"The Prime Minister will be leading the Dutch delegation. So I'm very happy and proud that he will be here. The CEO of Philips will also be part of the delegation, and I think other CEOs or vice presidents from various companies... I'm sure that we will have a good delegation, and I'm also hoping to get some leadership from our technical universities as well," said the Dutch Ambassador.

He also praised India's leadership in the Global South and its impressive track record in using digitalisation for social advancement.

"We have great expectations not only because you're such a good organiser, but also because India has such an impressive track record on how to use digitalisation for the social advancement of your country. So we think that you're the perfect leader of the Global South and also the leader on AI to organise this summit," said Marisa Gerards.

The Netherlands aims to collaborate with India on key enabling technologies like AI and semiconductors, connecting Indian IITs with Dutch technical universities.

Ambassador Gerards noted, "Now we're going to strengthen our relationship in key enabling technologies like AI, like semiconductors, for example. There, we will also connect your IITs to our technical universities. It's both government-to-government and research-to-research. And that will all get approved during the AI Summit, because it will bring together those three parties-government, industry and research institute. So I think it will be a wonderful platform."

The Global Technology Summit brought together industry experts, policymakers, scientists, and other stakeholders from all over the world.

As an official pre-summit event of the upcoming AI Impact Summit, which India will host in 2026, it brought forth important conversations on technology, AI and geopolitics.

