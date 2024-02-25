Netherlands: Uyghur community holds demonstration against China's "genocide" in East Turkistan

The Hague [Netherlands], February 25 : The Uyghur community in The Hague, Netherlands, held a demonstration against the atrocities being committed in East Turkistan by China.

The illegal occupation and atrocities under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are instigating anger among the Uyghur people living abroad.

In a social media post on X, prominent Uyghur activist and victim of the Uyghur genocide, Abdurehim Gheni Uyghur stated, "Today is 24 February 2024. We are protesting against Chinese New Year celebrations in front of The Hague government building to defend the UNIVERSAL VALUES."

Today is 24 February 2024. We are protesting against Chinese New Year celebrations in front of the Hague government building To defend the UNIVERSAL VALUES. pic.twitter.com/H6EHLkdE7E— Abdurehim Gheni Uyghur (ئابدۇرېھىم غېنى ئۇيغۇر) (@AbdurehimGheni) February 24, 2024

Another Uyghur activist, Abdur Rahman Mouhamad intervened in the Chinese New Year celebration at Hague City Hall by raising signs and chanting slogans. He also chanted, "East Turkestan has never been a part of China," at the celebration.

، اليوم هو عيد 元宵节في تقويم الصين ". عندما اجتمع المسؤولون الصينيون على المسرح لالتقاط الصور، قمت برفع لافتة تقول #تركستان_الشرقي_ليست_جزءًا_من_الصين و صرخت في وجوه الصينيين #StopUyghurGenocide بعدين أعتقلت و أعطاني غرامة pic.twitter.com/2Su3NCyuBx — ئابدۇراھمان م. الأويغوري(عبدالرحمن بن محمد ) (@abdulrahman_uyg) February 24, 2024

The atrocities inflicted by China upon its occupied territories of Tibet and East Turkistan have now started gathering international attention.

Previously, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) an international Uyghur rights advocacy organisation along with several other social and human rights organisations held a parliamentary breakfast in Berlin. The parliamentary breakfast was organised to raise awareness of the grave human rights situation of the affected communities, according to WUC.

Organised at the German Bundestag (German parliament), the event was held to raise awareness over the human rights atrocities inflicted on Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other ethnic communities.

The session was attended by several members of German parliamentarians, civil and social leaders, journalists, and human rights activists. Furthermore, the event was headed by German parliamentarians like Derya Turk-Nachbaur, Boris Mijatovic, Gyde Jensen, Peter Heidt, and Michael Brand.

The event was also attended by the President of the World Uyghur Congress, Dolkun Isa, who thanked the organisers for the event.

"Today, we were received by the Uyghur, Tibet, and Hong Kong Friendship Group jointly in the German Bundestag to give our post-UPR analysis. I thank @derya_tn, @GydeJ, @borismijatovic, MdB Michael Brand, and @PeterHeidtFDP for organising this breakfast event. I also thank @FrankSchwabe, and @theliberalfrank for their contribution as well," Isa stated.

On the sidelines of the breakfast session, Dolkun Isa held talks with the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, and expressed his gratitude for ensuring the Uyghur rights are at the forefront of any bilateral relations with China.

