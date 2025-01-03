"Never accepted illegal Chinese occupation...": MEA on Beijing establishing 'new counties' in area covering Aksai Chin

New Delhi [India], January 3 : India has lodged a strong protest with China over the establishment of two new 'counties' in the region that includes the region under the Union Territory of Ladakh, and asserted that New Delhi has never accepted the "illegal occupation" of Beijing, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," Jaiswal said in a press conference.

He further emphasised that the creation of new counties will not affect India's stance on sovereignty over the area, nor will it legitimize "China's illegal and forcible occupation."

"The creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same. We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," he added.

Last week, Chinese media Xinhua reported that the government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced the establishment of two new counties in the region: He'an County and Hekang County.

The establishment of the counties, both administered by Hotan Prefecture, has been approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council. The county seat of He'an is Hongliu Township, while the county seat of Hekang is Xeyidula Township, the report added.

Speaking further, Jaiswal also reiterated India's concerns over China's hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

"We have seen the information released by Xinhua on 25 December 2024 regarding a hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," he said.

India has urged China to ensure transparency and consultation with downstream countries, emphasizing the need to protect the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra.

Jaiswal added, "The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests."

The proposed dam project has sparked concerns in India, as it may impact the water flow and quality of the Brahmaputra River, which is a vital source of water and livelihood for millions of people in India's northeastern states.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concerns over China's proposed dam in the Tibet region and said that if the dam comes then the river ecosystem will become "fragile and dry" and the state has to depend on the rainwater from Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan.

"This matter is already in our notice. The government of India has communicated its concern to the Chinese side. I am sure that in the dialogue process, which is presently going on between India and China, this will be raised by the Indian side," Assam CM told reporters last week.

CM Sarma said that the issue will be raised in the dialogue process which is currently taking place.

"We have already communicated that if this dam comes then the Brahmaputra ecosystem will become fragile and dry and then we will depend on the rainwater from Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan," he added.

The Assam CM further said that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has also raised this issue with the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor