'Never forget, never forgive, never again' stance on terrorism: Indian envoy to UK

London [UK], November 29 : Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, emphasised on Tuesday that India's approach to such egregious acts of terror is, was and will always be "Never forget, never forgive, and never again."

The High Commission of India in London organised a solemn event to pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gandhi Hall, India House in London.

Doraiswami further toldthat India has come a long distance. "Our approach to this particularly egregious act of terror is, was, and will always be: never forget, never forgive, and never again."

He stressed that the Indian government has put in a lot of effort, especially in the last several years, to ensure that "never again" is understood and implemented as policy, both in terms of ensuring systemic resilience and better preparedness, adding, "but also in terms of our clear messaging to the world that we will not countenance such acts of terror."

Meanwhile, Indian High Commission in India shared on their social media X, stating, "Friends of India and members of Indian Community joined to remember the victims of 26/11/2008 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Hon'ble MPs @CatherineWest1, @VirendraSharma and Lord Rami Ranger also attended and paid tributes. #NeverForgiveNeverForget #NeverAgain #Mumbai2611"

https://twitter.com/hci_london/status/1729553301845299347?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Moreover, while talking about how the world is reacting to Israel's decision to identify Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) as a terror group, Doraiswami highlighted that there is a greater willingness now to recognise that there has been a lot of action that is still pending from the state that primarily and significantly uses this as instrumentation of state policy.

"I think our consistent and unwavering stand is that this has to be addressed substantively through the legal and international domains. I think that is beginning to find resonance in a way never before," he stressed.

He further added, "I think that's an important part of the process that we must continue to follow. Having focused on the legal route and the route of applying pressure through the process by which the international community makes clear that this is unacceptable..."

Meanwhile, at the event, attendees paid tribute to the 166 lives lost in the brutal attacks on Mumbai 15 years ago.

The attendees included Catherine West, MP Labour, (House of Commons), Lord Remi Ranger (Member of the House of Lords), Virendra Sharma, MP Labour (House of Commons), and Sujit Ghosh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor