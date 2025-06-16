"Never get credit for anything": US President on his peace efforts on Iran-Israel war

Washington DC [US], June 16 : US President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday (local time) that he would soon broker peace between Israel and Iran, citing unspecified "calls and meetings" as evidence of progress, adding that his intervention had led to peace between several conflict-ridden countries, but he "never got credit."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that's OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"

He also claimed credit for several international diplomatic achievements, including the India-Pakistan peace, asserting that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan through trade with the US, although there's no evidence to support this claim.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!," Trump posted.

However, India rejected Donald Trump's claims of trade being a key part of reaching the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan, saying it was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

Trump's claim raised its head even after India's All-Party Delegation cleared the air with US Vice President JD Vance on June 6.

All-Party Delegation Leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor while talking to ANI, said that the delegation's meeting with Vance was a good one and that he understood India's position on Trump's false claim.

"The meeting with Vice President Vance was outstanding, very good, very clear. I think we made our position amply clear on this question of mediation, and Vice President Vance fully understood our points," he said.

He also claimed to have prevented war between Serbia and Kosovo, despite no clear records of his direct involvement.

"Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!)," added the US President.

Trump said that his intervention brought temporary peace to the dispute over the Nile River's massive dam.

"Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!," posted President Trump.

It's worth noting that Trump's claims often lack concrete evidence and have been disputed by various sources. His diplomatic style and effectiveness have been debated during his presidency and beyond.

Trump's comments came amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that Iran wanted to kill Trump.

"They want to kill him. He's enemy number one. He's a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb, padding it with billions and billions of dollars," Netanyahu told Fox News.

