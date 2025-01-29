New Australian disability strategy to prioritise reducing homelessness

Canberra, Jan 29 Australia's federal, state and territory governments have committed to making the country more inclusive under a new national disability strategy.

The federal government on Wednesday released the updated 10-year strategy following a review that was recommended by the landmark Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.

Amanda Rishworth, the federal Minister for Social Services, said that the updated strategy prioritizes Australians with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness.

She said that three targeted action plans included in the new strategy would focus on building new more inclusive homes and communities, changing community attitudes and improving the safety, rights and justice for people with disability.

"For the first time, they also include a number of national actions that all governments will work on together, with the disability community, to ensure people with disability right across Australia experience the benefits," Rishworth said in a statement.

The Royal Commission handed down its final report in September 2023 following a 4.5-year inquiry, finding that people with disability experience higher rates of violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect than the general population.

The 5,000-page report made 222 recommendations for change, including a review of the national disability strategy.

Of those recommendations, the federal government has full or shared responsibility for 172, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rishworth in July 2024 announced that the government had accepted 130 of the recommendations in full or in principle.

Signed by the Australian Prime Minister, all First Ministers and the President of Australian Local Government Association (ALGA), the Strategy is a national framework based on the social model of disability to improve the lives of people with disability in Australia over 10 years.

The updated Strategy is accompanied by a range of supporting resources, including: an updated 10-year milestone roadmap; a revised Data Improvement Plan; guide to applying Australia's Disability Strategy; educational videos; and, an accessible factsheet on updates to the strategy.

