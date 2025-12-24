New book by Ayurveda coach Dimple Jangda explores energy-based pathways to wellness

New Delhi [India], December 24 : An evening devoted to conversations around healing, intention and conscious living unfolded at Gallery Art Positive in Delhi as Ayurveda and gut health coach Dimple Jangda unveiled her latest book, The Ultimate Healing Code.

The gathering drew voices from diverse fields such as finance, art, wellness and entrepreneurship, creating a reflective space where ancient Indian wisdom met contemporary life.

The launch featured a panel discussion with Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital; Anu Bajaj, Founder of Gallery Art Positive; and Priyanka Suresh Raina, Co-founder of the vegan baby care brand Maate.

Moderated by Milee Ashvarya, Publisher at Penguin Random House India, the discussion explored how traditional knowledge systems can be meaningfully integrated into modern routines to support balance, resilience and long-term wellbeing.

Rajiv Bajaj offered a personal perspective shaped by decades in financial leadership, speaking about the often-overlooked connection between inner equilibrium and professional performance.

Reflecting on midlife transitions, he shared how practices rooted in intention, belief systems and disciplines such as Ikigai and Tai Chi helped him navigate stress and rediscover focus.

Anu Bajaj spoke about art as a conduit for healing, emphasising the spiritual and energetic dimensions embedded within artistic creation.

According to her, art carries intention and frequency that can help release emotional blockages, making it a subtle yet powerful tool for personal and collective well-being.

At the centre of the evening was Jangda, whose work has helped popularise Ayurveda among a global audience.

She spoke about the philosophy behind The Ultimate Healing Code, which introduces a framework built around activating five core energy forces to awaken the body's natural healing intelligence.

Drawing from classical Ayurveda while incorporating concepts of sound, vibration and intention, the book presents healing as an inward process rather than a purely clinical one.

Jangda underlined the relevance of Ayurveda in contemporary times, noting that alignment with natural rhythms such as the early morning Brahma Muhurat can influence clarity, creativity and long-term wellbeing.

She stressed that intention, gratitude and consciousness play a critical role in sustainable healing.

Priyanka Suresh Raina added a practical dimension to the discussion, speaking about incorporating wellness principles into family life and parenting through mindful choices and chemical-free living.

She described how conscious environments can nurture emotional resilience and overall health in children.

The evening concluded with audience interactions and a book signing, reinforcing the book's central message: healing is a holistic state of alignment between mind, body, environment and intention, one that draws strength from both tradition and modern awareness.

