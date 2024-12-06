New Bulgarian parliament manages to elect Chairperson after failures in 10 sittings

Sofia, Dec 6 The new Bulgarian National Assembly managed to elect a Chairperson on Friday after failures in 10 sittings, and ended the deadlock in its activities.

Nataliya Kiselova, proposed by the 20-seat Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)-United Left coalition, got the support of 140 members of the parliament who are from her coalition, GERB-UDF, the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) and the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF). 93 voted against her.

Kiselova, a doctor of constitutional law and associate professor at the Sofia University, was proposed in her capacity as constitutional law expert, Xinhua news agency reported.

After her election, the Parliament can function as intended.

Under Bulgaria's constitution, the President is required to appoint a Prime Minister-designate nominated by the largest parliamentary group to form a government. The government must secure a majority of more than half of the present members of parliament.

If negotiations fail, the constitution permits two additional attempts to form a government, first by the second-largest parliamentary group, then by another party or coalition.

GERB-UDF won the most seats in the snap elections held on October 27, with 69 seats, followed by the PP-DB coalition with 37 seats. A total of eight formations entered the legislature.

