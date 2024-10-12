"New CJP's notification to be issued by Oct 25": Pakistan Law Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 12 : Addressing enquiries over the nomination of the next Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday stated that his ministry has set a deadline of October 25 for releasing the announcement of the new top judge's appointment, the News International reported.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad today, Tarar stated, "The notification will be issued, InshaAllah." He went on to say that the announcement for the new CJP might come one or two days ahead of the retirement of the current top judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

"The government will issue the notification on October 24 for the venue of the oath-taking ceremony [for the new CJP]," he added.

He said that the notification for the appointment of the new CJP will be issued one or two days prior to Justice Isa's retirement, in line with the tradition.

The law minister explained that the imposition of the caretaker administration was the basis for Justice Isa's early notice of his appointment as chief justice, the News International reported.

Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the main opposition party, had demanded that the federal government appoint Justice Isa's successor as soon as possible. The party strongly rejected the government's proposed judiciary-centric constitutional amendment, which was intended to prolong Justice Isa's term.

The party founded by Imran Khan had declared its support for Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the next in line for the chief justiceship, to be the nation's next highest court judge.

Regarding the proposed constitutional amendment's status, Tarar stated that it might be passed either before or after October 25, which is CJP Isa's retirement date, the News International reported.

"We have formed a sub-committee of legal experts to give recommendations to the parliamentary committee... discussions are underway on four to five items [of the draft amendment]," he added.

His remarks came after a meeting of the special parliamentary committee, which was established to debate the divisive constitutional amendment and reach a compromise. The committee is chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and includes representatives from all political parties, the News International reported.

