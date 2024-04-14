New Delhi: Russia-India friendship cycle rally held to mark 77 years of bilateral diplomatic ties

New Delhi [India], April 14 : To mark the 77th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 40th anniversary of the first Indian cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma's spaceflight, a Russia-India friendship cycling rally was organised in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, was among those who took part in the friendship cycling rally.

Alipov said that many people gathered to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the establishment of India and Russia diplomatic relations.

He toldthat there was no "better way" to observe the occasion than to have a morning ride together with his Indian friends.

"Several people have gathered to mark the 77th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. What can be a better way to do it than to have a morning ride together with Indian friends to celebrate this occasion," he said.

"We travelled all the way from Shanti Park to India Gate; it was an amazing ride. The India-Russia relationship is a solid historical foundation of friendship, trust and respect. We will be going from strength to strength in the years to come...We see a very bright future in our relations," Alipov added.

On April 3, the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Indian space flight aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11 spacecraft, the Russian ambassador to India extended his wishes to all the Indians.

"Warm congratulations to Hero Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma and all Indians on the 40th anniversary of the first ever Indian space flight aboard Soviet Soyuz T-11 spacecraft!" he said in a post on X, on April 3.

Additionally, the Russian Embassy in India also recalled the space mission that had Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma and two Russian cosmonauts on board.

Exactly 40 years ago, on April 3, 1984, Sharma scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach outer space on board the Soviet rocket Soyuz T-11, launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in the then Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic.

He spent 7 days, 21 hours and 40 minutes in space and with his flight, India became the 14th nation to send a cosmonaut to outer space.

The Soyuz T-11 spacecraft carrying cosmonauts including Sharma, docked and transferred the three-member Soviet-Indian international crew, consisting of the ship's commander, Yury Malyshev, and flight engineer, Gennadi Strekalov, to the Salyut 7 Orbital Station.

Sharma conducted several scientific studies and experiments, including remote sensing and biomedicine. The crew even held a conference with officials from space.

Sharma was conferred the honour of the Hero of the Soviet Union upon his return from space. He remains, to date, the only Indian to have been conferred this honour. India also conferred its highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra, on Rakesh Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor