New diamond technology could unlock faster, more reliable quantum devices

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): A breakthrough in diamond technology could bring quantum communication and ultra-sensitive sensors out of the lab and into real-world use.

Israeli and German scientists announced the development of a method to capture nearly all the light emitted by microscopic defects in diamondsan advance that could make quantum devices faster, more reliable, and easier to integrate into existing systems.

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in collaboration with Humboldt University in Berlin, focused on nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centres, tiny imperfections in diamond crystals that emit single particles of light, or photons, carrying quantum information.

These photons are essential for developing next-generation quantum computers, secure communications, and precision sensors. Until now, most of this light has scattered in all directions, making it difficult to harness for practical applications.

By embedding nanodiamonds containing NV centres into specially designed hybrid nanoantennas, the researchers managed to guide the light in a precise direction instead of letting it dissipate. The antennas, constructed from layers of metal and dielectric materials in a bullseye pattern, work best when the nanodiamonds are positioned exactly at their centresdown to a few billionths of a meter. The result is a dramatic improvement: up to 80 per cent of photons are captured at room temperature, a major leap over previous methods.

The findings were published in APL Quantum, a peer-reviewed journal.

"This brings us much closer to practical quantum devices," said Prof. Carmichael Rapaport of the Hebrew University. "By making photon collection more efficient, we're opening the door to technologies such as secure quantum communication and ultra-sensitive sensors."

Yonatan Lubotzky added, "What excites us is that this works in a simple, chip-based design and at room temperature. That means it can be integrated into real-world systems much more easily than before."

The advance demonstrates that diamonds, long prized for their sparkle, may also be essential tools in cutting-edge technology. By allowing scientists to control and collect single photons with unprecedented efficiency, this work could accelerate the deployment of quantum networks, enhance the performance of quantum computers, and enable sensors capable of detecting the smallest environmental changes.

Efficient photon collection is critical for quantum-secured communications, which could make data transfers virtually unhackable. Because quantum sensors can detect magnetic fields, temperature changes, or other phenomena with unprecedented precision, the study could lead to ultra-sensitive devices for medicine, navigation, and materials science.

Moreover, the chip-based design means this technology could be mass-produced and integrated into existing electronics. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor