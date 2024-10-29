New election commission to be constituted in Bangladesh for national election

Dhaka, Oct 29 Bangladesh's interim government has formed a search committee in order to constitute a new election commission for conducting activities related to holding the next national election.

Law Affairs Advisor Asif Nazrul made the announcement Tuesday, saying "a recommendation has been submitted to the chief adviser for signature, and official notification in this regard will be issued as soon as the signature is obtained today or tomorrow."

The advisor shared these updates with journalists following a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

He emphasised the government's steps toward a fair election, starting with the establishment of the election commission.

He further noted that once the election commission is constituted, the priority will be updating the voter list, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 5, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and all four election commissioners resigned.

