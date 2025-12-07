'New horizons in India-China ties': Indian envoy inaugurates new Chancery premises of Shanghai Consulate

Beijing, Dec 7 India's Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, and Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, on Sunday inaugurated the new Chancery of the Consulate General of India in Shanghai at the Dawning Centre in Changning district, marking the first relocation of its office premises in over 32 years.

The Consulate General said that the larger, modern diplomatic platform located in the heart of Shanghai's consular district is designed to deepen engagement and strengthen service delivery.

"New Beginnings, New Horizons in India-China relations— Scaling New Heights as India opens New Consulate General. A landmark day as Ambassador Shri P.K. Rawat and CG Pratik Mathur inaugurated the new Chancery of CGI Shanghai—a larger, modern diplomatic platform in the heart of the city’s consular district, designed to deepen engagement and strengthen service delivery," the Shanghai mission posted on X.

The Consulate General noted that the initiative is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

According to the post, Consul Generals from 30 nations and members of the Indian community attended the event. During the event, Indian students, artists, singers and dancers gave cultural performances, showcasing the strength of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

"The gathering of Consuls General from 30 nations, over 500 members of the vibrant Indian diaspora and Indian community abroad, and friends of India joined in the celebrations. The historic event also spotlighted commercial export potential of one of India’s finest offerings and products: Indian Coffee," the mission said in the post.

"A curated tasting introduced guests to India’s distinguished origins—evocative, aromatic, and steadily gaining ground across China’s vibrant coffee landscape. India's Soft Power was showcased by vibrant cultural performances put up by young Indian students, artists, singers and dancers reflecting the strength of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," it added.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mathur thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and local Shanghai authorities for their support and reaffirmed the Consulate’s commitment to ensuring seamless services for the Indian community and Chinese partners.

Highlighting the significance of strengthening India’s oldest consular presence in mainland China, he said that the Dawning Centre’s location in the Hongqiao–Gubei foreign business corridor, home to several diplomatic missions and major multinational corporations, offers the Consulate an excellent strategic vantage point. The building's location near the Hongqiao transportation hub and the Gubei international community further supports the Consulate’s increasing engagement in East China, according to a statement released by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai.

Highlighting the renewed dynamism in bilateral exchanges between India and China, Mathur stated that initiatives like the recently opened direct flights between India and Shanghai will further strengthen trade, travel, and business linkages, making the enhanced capacity of the new Chancery particularly timely.

