"New impetus and depth to our relations," says PM Modi on India-Jordan ties

Amman [Jordan], December 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein in Amman on Monday, expressing appreciation for the warm reception accorded to him and reiterating India's resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Jordan further.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked the Jordanian leadership for their hospitality and noted the constructive suggestions to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. You have shared very positive ideas for taking India-Jordan relations to new heights. I sincerely thank you for your friendship and your deep commitment to India," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the broader significance of the engagement, the Prime Minister referred to the milestone year in bilateral ties.

"This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy for many years to come," he said.

Looking ahead, PM Modi expressed confidence that the discussions would inject fresh momentum into cooperation across key areas.

"I am confident that today's meeting will give a new impetus and depth to our relations. We will cooperate in areas such as trade, fertilisers, digital technology, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges," he added.

The talks took place during the Jordan leg of Prime Minister Modi's three-nation tour.

On arrival in Amman, the Prime Minister was received by Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, marking the formal start of the visit, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan.

India and Jordan share long-standing friendly relations based on mutual respect and cooperation, with their first cooperation agreement signed in 1947 and full diplomatic relations established in 1950.

After concluding his engagements in Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ethiopia from December 16 to 17 for his first official visit to the African nation.

He is expected to hold talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, in Addis Ababa, which also hosts the headquarters of the African Union, set to be a key venue for discussions.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries, as partners in the Global South, to strengthening friendship and expanding cooperation.

In the final leg of the tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit Oman from December 17 to 18 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, marking his second visit to the country.

The MEA said India and Oman share a comprehensive Strategic Partnership shaped by centuries-old ties of friendship, trade and strong people-to-people connections.

The visit comes at a time when India and Oman mark 70 years of diplomatic relations and follows the Sultan of Oman's State visit to India in December 2023.

During the visit, both sides are expected to take stock of cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, while also exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

