New India-Bhutan railway links will strengthen people-to-people linkages: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 29 Further strengthening the people-to-people linkages, India and Bhutan on Monday signed an Inter-Governmental MoU for the establishment of railway links between both countries.

The MoU, signed during the visit of Bhutan Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden to New Delhi, envisages establishment of first set of cross-border rail links, connecting Kokrajhar and Gelephu, and Banarhat and Serhoamtse, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed late Monday evening.

"These projects are part of our broader efforts to enhance connectivity between the two countries and will strengthen economic and people-to-people linkages," read a statement issued by the MEA following the talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Aum Pema Choden.

During their consultations, both Foreign Secretaries reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral engagements and noted the progress achieved in all key areas of cooperation.

"Specifically, they welcomed the successful commissioning of all six units of 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project which is a major milestone in the realization of India-Bhutan Joint Vision on Energy Partnership. They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing development cooperation projects and initiatives being undertaken with Government of India support under Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan, which were progressing well and bringing tangible benefits to the people of Bhutan," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new projects connecting India and Bhutan to further strengthen connectivity and trade.

He stressed upon the shared commitment of the two countries to strengthen regional connectivity, sustainability and economic cooperation. The announcement detailed key cross-border railway initiatives set to transform bilateral ties.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that two major links have been identified under the plan -- the 69-km Kokrajhar– Gelephu line, connecting Assam with Bhutan's Gelephu, and the 20 km Banarhat–Samtse line, linking West Bengal with Bhutan.

He added that together, these projects estimated at Rs 4,033 crore will provide a significant boost to trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Samtse and Gelephu are the major export import hubs in Bhutan and serve 700-km-long India-Bhutan border.

Gelephu is being developed as a mindfulness city and Samtse is being developed as an industrial town by the Bhutan government.

The CPRO said that to expedite implementation, the Kokrajhar–Gelephu line has been declared a special railway project, enabling fast-tracked clearances and land acquisition.

On the financial side, the Ministry of Railways will bear investments for works on the Indian side, while the Indian government, through the Ministry of External Affairs, will support the Bhutanese portion as part of Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, he added.

This model ensures that the maximum share of infrastructure lies on the Indian side, while extending full support to Bhutan's development needs.

India is Bhutan's top trading partner and these railway projects will further cement economic ties while supporting balanced regional development.

