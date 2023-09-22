New iPhones log over 2X sales on Day 1 in India from last year, Apple ‘excited’

New Delhi/Mumbai, Sep 22 Apple registered more than two times sales of its new iPhone 15 series in India on Day 1 from last year across its online and offline channels, industry and retail sources said on Friday.

People bought India-made iPhone 15 along with high-end Pro models at Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai -- along with at other Apple Authorised resellers stores amid long queues since early morning.

At Apple Delhi and Mumbai retail stores, those who had pre-ordered their iPhones queued up early to get their devices.

"It’s amazing to be back in India celebrating the launch of our incredible new products with our teams and customers at Apple BKC," said Wendy Beckman, Senior Market Director, EMEIA.

"Our teams are so excited to be sharing the all new iPhone 15 lineup, and our new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 featuring our first-ever carbon neutral models," Beckman said in a statement.

Several buyers were also seen with the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max models in their hands, confirming the premiumisation trend that is now maturing in the country.

"It was great to get hold of a ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15. Such a proud feeling. I anxiously waited for this day after pre-booking my iPhone on Apple Online," said Divyam, 21, who came from Faridabad to the Apple Saket store.

Long queues were also seen at Apple BKC, with retail staff cheering the first buyers of the new iPhones and Watch Series 9.

Apple had received nearly 50 per cent surge in pre-orders this time for the iPhone 15 series. Apple doubling the pre-orders from last year’s iPhone 14 series indicates the company has made deeper inroads in the Indian smartphone market, also driven by an uptick in first-time users who are shifting from Android to the Apple ecosystem and a young, aspirational population.

According to insights from CyberMedia Research, over 85 per cent of shipments in the iPhone 14 series were non-Pro models.

"This year, the iPhone 15 stands out with substantial enhancements, such as the dynamic island and a 48MP camera, making it an attractive choice for upgraders and even potential switchers," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS.

Easier access to financing and greater resale value is making premium iPhones more and more accessible to the mainstream users in the country. "With iPhone 15 base version now being made in India from the onset, if Apple decides to make the pricing of the new iPhones more attractive in coming months, it could have a blockbuster Diwali season," said Neil Shah, research vice president at Counterpoint Research.

iPhone being one of the most aspirational smartphones, coupled with big features upgrade for the iPhone 15 series, is attracting those increasingly ‘smartphone dependent’ users to upgrade to the best, Shah added.

There are estimates that the iPhone 15 shipments in the launch quarter, which heralds the massive festive season in India, will hover around 65 per cent, driven by an increased ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor