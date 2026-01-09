New Jersey doctor faces 58-count opioid, fraud charges

Washington, Jan 9 A New Jersey physician has been charged in a sweeping 58-count federal indictment accusing him of running an opioid “pill mill,” exchanging prescriptions for sexual favors, and defrauding the state’s Medicaid program over several years, US prosecutors have said.

Ritesh Kalra, 52, of Secaucus City in New Jersey, was indicted on charges that include unlawful distribution of opioids, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and health care fraud. Kalra, an internist, appeared for arraignment and an initial court appearance this week in Newark federal court.

Kalra was previously charged by criminal complaint in July 2025 and now faces additional counts following a grand jury indictment.

Federal investigators allege that between January 2019 and February 2025, Kalra routinely prescribed high-dose opioids without a legitimate medical purpose. Prosecutors said he issued more than 31,000 prescriptions for oxycodone during that period, including on days when he wrote more than 50 prescriptions.

Court documents allege that Kalra operated a pill mill out of his medical office, prescribing oxycodone and promethazine with codeine outside the usual course of professional practice. Several former employees told investigators that female patients complained Kalra touched them sexually and demanded sexual favors in exchange for opioid prescriptions.

One patient reported being sexually assaulted by Kalra on multiple occasions, including forced anal sex during clinical appointments, according to statements made in court. Another patient allegedly continued receiving opioid prescriptions from Kalra while incarcerated at the Essex County Correctional Facility, despite having no contact with him.

“Doctors know the devastation opioid addiction can wreak when left unchecked,” said FBI-Newark Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy. “Allegedly, Dr. Kalra used his position of power for financial gain, fabricating fake appointments, and in some cases, demanding sexual favors in return for prescriptions.”

In addition to the drug distribution allegations, Kalra is accused of defrauding the New Jersey Medicaid program by billing for office visits that never occurred.

Each of the 36 opioid distribution counts carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years and a $500,000 fine. Each of the 21 health care fraud counts is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000, or twice the gross profit or loss caused by the offense.

