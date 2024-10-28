New leadership elected at World Uyghur Congress amidst ongoing struggles against Chinese oppression

Munich [Germany], October 28 : In a pivotal moment for the Uyghur community, the World Uyghur Congress has elected a new leadership team during its recent General Assembly. Rushan Abbas has been appointed as the new Chairperson, assuming a role that she describes as both an honour and a profound duty to serve her people. In a post on X, Abbas articulated her commitment, stating, "I am deeply honoured to be elected as the Chairperson of the World Uyghur Congress, a responsibility I embrace with a profound duty to serve our people"

Highlighting the immense suffering and challenges faced by the Uyghur community, Rushan stated, "The fact that the Uyghur diaspora stood firm and held this election despite death threats and intimidation speaks to the extraordinary courage and resilience of the World Uyghur Congress and our peopleand shows that the Chinese regime fears us most when we are united. As we move forward, I commit to taking bold, concrete actions to amplify our voices and build a united movement that cannot be ignored. Together, we will forge a future where every Uyghur can live in freedom, dignity, and lasting peace".

The World Uyghur Congress elected Turghunjan Alawudun, a German national, as its new president on Saturday during the group's general assembly held in Sarajevo. The Uyghur American Association extended its congratulations to the newly elected President and Board Members, stating, "We warmly congratulate the newly-elected President and Board Members of the World Uyghur Congress. We extend our best wishes for a successful term and look forward to seeing impactful contributions to advancing our cause to end Uyghur Genocide".

Dolkun Isa, a prominent Uygur activist based in Germany, also weighed in on the election in a post on X. He praised the World Uyghur Congress for successfully conducting its General Assembly despite significant pressure from the Chinese Communist Party. Isa noted the election of many young people and women to key roles, calling it "a powerful lesson in democracy for China and the world."

"I'm deeply grateful to all the friends who supported me during my two terms as president. Proud of the two-term presidency now leading WUC forward and wishing the new leadership continued success in our shared fight for justice and freedom!" he expressed.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) is an organisation that represents the interests of the Uyghur people, an ethnic minority primarily located in China's Xinjiang region. Established in 2004, the WUC advocates for human rights, cultural preservation, and political representation for Uyghurs worldwide. The organisation seeks to raise awareness about the issues facing the Uyghur community, including allegations of human rights abuses, repression, and cultural assimilation by the Chinese government.

