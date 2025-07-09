New Mexico Flash Flooding: House Swept Away as Flood Hits Ruidoso; Life-Threatening Emergency Issued (Watch Video)

The National Weather Service issued a life-threatening flash flood emergency for Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Tuesday, July 8. According to reports, powerful thunderstorms caused river levels to surge an alarming 20 feet high in just 30 minutes. Evacuation orders are now in effect across multiple areas.

Emergency crews are overwhelmed, responding to numerous 911 calls reporting residents trapped inside homes, vehicles swept away, and buildings collapsing or being washed downstream. Power outages have also been reported, and access to several roads is completely cut off due to debris and rising waters.

Flash Flooding in New Mexico

🚨#BREAKING: Life threatening Flood Emergency is Unfolding as Rivers have Surge 20 Feet in 30 Minutes Multiple Residents are Trapped with Homes being Washed Away⁰⁰📌#Ruidoso | #NewMexico⁰⁰At this time, the National Weather Service has issued a life threatening flash flood… pic.twitter.com/OqxSQBhxdI — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 8, 2025

Authorities are urging everyone in the affected areas to evacuate immediately and move to higher ground. This is a life-or-death situation, and delays could prove fatal. First responders are warning that conditions are rapidly deteriorating.

Emergency crews carried out at least 85 swift water rescues in the Ruidoso area, including of people trapped in their homes and cars, said Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. No injuries or deaths were immediately reported, but Silva said the extent of the destruction wouldn’t be known until the water receded.