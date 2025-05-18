"New normal has still not settled in," Defence Expert on Pak's continued hostilities

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Defence expert Robinder Sachdev said that the next DGMO-level talks is yet to be decided by the government. But, it should be done after Pakistan actually adheres to the cessation of the hostilities.

Sachdev said that as the army is still releasing the videos of ceasefire violations, it proves that cessation is not in place yet.

"We cannot say when will the next DGMO level talks be held. Those are up to the government. However, what we can say and what we can see is that the conflict which had been paused under a mutual understanding, is a new normal as Prime Minister Modi had also said," he said.

Sachdev said that the 'new normal' of cessation of hostilities has not set in as the intrusions by Pakistan has not stopped yet.

"So the expectation was that once this pause comes into effect, there will be no cross border violations between the two armies. Essentially what we mean is that we will not see any incursions by the Pakistan army or any attacks, but it seems to me that the Pakistan army has not fully subsided its intrusions as can be seen that the Indian army is releasing videos which shows that we are retaliating. So if we are retaliating, it means that the Pakistanis are violating the ceasefire, right? So the new normal has still not settled in," he said.

He added that the government also feels the same. Hence they too feel that now is not the right time for the DGMOs to hold talks.

"With respect to Pakistan I think it may be that the relevant authorities in India think that right now is not maybe the right time for a meeting between the two principles of the DGMOs. Probably we want to see more, uh more uh behavioural change from Pakistan before the next meeting of the DGMO takes place," he said.

The Indian Army has said that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan on Sunday. The Army further made it clear that the continuation of a break in hostilities, as decided in the DGMOs interaction of May 12, has no expiry date to it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor