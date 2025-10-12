"New opportunities for growth": Swiss envoy hails India-EFTA trade pact as milestone after 16 years of negotiations

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Swiss Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Maya Tissafi, has described the newly signed free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries as a "very important step" after 16 years of negotiations, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

Speaking toat the Swiss Art Night event in New Delhi, Ambassador Tissafi said, "We have started the free trade agreement. I believe this was a crucial step, following 16 years of negotiations, to establish a free trade agreement between the EFTA countries, comprising Liechtenstein, Norway, Iceland, and Switzerland, and India. We are really reinforcing our relationship in different topics, not only in culture, but in economy, innovation and education as well."

India and EFTA signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024, which took effect on October 1, 2025.

Subsequently, addressing the Swiss Art Night event, Ambassador Tissafi further highlighted the growing partnership between India and Switzerland, spanning trade, investment, education, and innovation.

"In a world of growing conflict and uncertainty, Switzerland remains deeply committed to peace, collaboration, and friendship among nations, principally to allow the global flow of ideas, trade, and people to continue," she said.

Envoy called the EFTA trade agreement a "milestone" which will benefit both sides.

"We celebrated the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement coming into force, a milestone that deepens our economic ties and opens new opportunities for growth on both sides."

She noted that the recently concluded Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into force earlier this month, marks a milestone in India-Switzerland economic relations. "Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland will invest US$100 billion and create 1 million jobs in the coming 15 years," she added.

TEPA commits USD 100 billion in investments and 1 million direct jobs over 15 years, the first binding pledge of its kind in any Indian FTA, as per press statement.

This is India's first Free Trade Agreement with four developed European nations, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, and one of the most ambitious in scale and intent.

To further strengthen people-to-people connections, the envoy said the two countries are deepening collaboration in vocational training and skill development, inspired by the Swiss blended learning model. She highlighted the Bhartiya University of Skills Development in Jaipur, supported by Swiss-Indian businessmen, as a step in this direction.

She also mentioned that in 2025, India and Switzerland will expand cooperation in research and innovation, launching joint funding initiatives in health, climate, artificial intelligence, and technology transfer under the Indian-Swiss Innovation Platform.

This year's Swiss Art Night, themed "In the Flow," celebrates cultural diplomacy and creative exchange between the two nations. The event encourages young people to pursue their dreams through creativity and innovation while fostering deeper mutual understanding.

Through initiatives in trade, skill-building, and research, Switzerland and India continue to strengthen their long-standing partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor